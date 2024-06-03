Raghuram Rajan: Focus on the export of services to drive India’s economic growth
Summary
- For India to grow rich before it grows old, it will require a broad change in vision. The country must invest in an educated and highly-skilled workforce which can provide necessary services to industrialized countries with ageing populations.
To drive growth, India could focus on the export of services provided by its well-educated and skilled population. Though this cohort represents a small fraction of the total population, it still numbers in the tens of millions. Such a strategy would build on India’s strengths. The country is already well known for its role in the global software industry, and now it exports many other services, too, accounting for over 5% of the world’s services exports while its goods exports account for less than 2%.