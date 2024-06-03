Raghuram Rajan: Focus on the export of services to drive India’s economic growth

Finally, it is in the rest of the world’s interest if India eschews the Chinese path. If India grows richer faster, it will be able to buy much more from others; and if it grows primarily by producing high-value-added services, this will mitigate the impact on the climate. There is indeed a way for India to grow rich before it grows old. But it will not be easy and it will require a change in vision at the top. That, ultimately, is what India’s general election has been about. ©2024/project syndicate