Raghuram Rajan: How emerging economies can prosper in a protectionist world
Summary
- Export success in manufacturing has gotten harder. Developing countries must explore service exports more vigorously because rich economies are unlikely to erect barriers against them and the global opportunity is vast.
As apprehensions grow in China, Europe and Japan about a possible trade war triggered by the incoming Trump administration, one should also spare a thought for developing countries. Their tried-and-tested method of expanding beyond agriculture to achieve middle-income status has been to embrace low-skilled export-oriented manufacturing. How will these countries fare now?