Opinion
Raghuram Rajan: The IMF needs governance reform to retain its relevance
Raghuram G. Rajan 4 min read 29 Oct 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- We need a grand bargain between the world’s old powers and emerging ones on reforming the International Monetary Fund’s structure of governance. Else, its dominance by Western governments would mean it risks fading away as a multilateral institution of consequence.
The world needs an effective International Monetary Fund (IMF). Countries have become hugely indebted after the covid pandemic, and the risk of new shocks grows as the world warms and new pathogens emerge.
