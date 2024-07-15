Raghuram Rajan: Brace for stronger inflation and possibly weaker central banks
Summary
- Faced with societal ageing, de-globalization, climate change, anti-immigration sentiment and technology advances, central banks can expect pressure from various directions. The shifts underway could entrench price pressures and cramp their independence.
In many countries, the political landscape is changing dramatically, possibly auguring more radical policies in both the United States and Europe. Faced with societal ageing, de-globalization, climate change, anti-immigration sentiment and technological advances, central banks will feel pressure from many different directions in the coming years.