Raghuram Rajan: The SEC must not dilute corporate sustainability disclosures—they matter to investors and society
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must not lift the mandate for reporting corporate sustainability actions on the argument that the information is ‘political’. The truth is that it is important for a variety of stakeholders including investors and can drive long-term value generation.
In a recent Financial Times commentary, US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Paul Atkins argued that “the SEC should only require companies to supply information under the objective standard of whether a reasonable investor would regard it as important to an investment decision. Rules written for shareholders who seek to effect social change or have motives unrelated to maximizing the financial return on their investment fail this test—and fail investors."