Rahul Bajaj didn’t just build scooters. He built India’s business spine.
Rahul Bajaj's real insight was understanding that the industrialist's job is not just to make money but to build institutions that outlast their founders.
When 27-year-old Rishab Bajaj walked onto the stage earlier this month to unveil the Chetak C25, the moment carried a weight far heavier than the electric scooter’s chassis. For the fourth generation of the Bajaj family to join the business set up by Jamnalal Bajaj in 1926, this wasn’t just a product launch; it was a seance.