Rahul Bajaj didn’t just build scooters. He built India’s business spine.

For a man given to plain speaking, he was also a master negotiator. In 2008, he resolved a messy seven-year feud with his brother Shishir Bajaj, who wanted to exit the group. Around this time, he also achieved what has been an Achilles' heel for most Indian business families: A smooth division of the business empire between his two sons, Rajiv, who took operational control of the two-wheeler business, while Sanjiv assumed leadership of the financial services arm. Both businesses flourished.