Rahul Jacob: DeepSeek’s big AI shake-up holds policy lessons for India
Rahul Jacob 4 min read 29 Jan 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Summary
- The Chinese startup shook the artificial intelligence world soon after the US embarked $500 billion for an AI infra project, showing governments are not good at picking winners and that vanity projects for tech leadership could be let-downs.
In today’s world, the only predictable constant, as the cliché goes, is unpredictability.
