Rahul Jacob: Great power rivalry between the US and China is putting the developing world at risk
US President Donald Trump’s bluster has been in the global spotlight, as seen at Davos, but amid all the noise, what we must track are actual trade outcomes. Emerging economies find themselves in a particularly tight spot. Trends over the past year offer little space for comfort.
More than three decades ago, the legendary Warren Buffett returned a call to a fact-checker, explaining what he meant when he used the term “elephant-bumping affairs." Buffett was gently deriding talkathons such as the World Economic Forum (WEF) and CEO summits hosted by business magazines.