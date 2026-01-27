Davos and its aftermath are all about predictions, so let me make one. January 2026 will be remembered as the point when Trump’s authority started to unravel. The term TACO (‘Trump Always Chickens Out’) has never seemed more apt. He tends to change tack when the US stock market tumbles, which appeared to be the proximate cause for his rollback of outlandish tariffs announced on Liberation Day in April as well as his decision to sound more conciliatory on Greenland. Machiavelli’s much quoted line that a ruler is better feared than loved might have to be reworked for the Age of Trump.