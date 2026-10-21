Rahul Jacob: The global economy is facing a 'resilience' paradox

It is a paradox universally acknowledged, albeit with a trace of scepticism, that the global economy is showing remarkable “resilience.” The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) global economic outlook released last week used the word often.
It is a paradox universally acknowledged, albeit with a trace of scepticism, that the global economy is showing remarkable “resilience.” The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) global economic outlook released last week used the word often.
Coincidentally, the Financial Times’ editorial just a couple of days before applauded “the remarkable resilience of the global economy.” And, last week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman used the word yet again to describe the Indian economy. It is still more than a month before Oxford University Press declares its word of the year, but “resilience” must be a front-runner.
Coincidentally, the Financial Times’ editorial just a couple of days before applauded “the remarkable resilience of the global economy.” And, last week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman used the word yet again to describe the Indian economy. It is still more than a month before Oxford University Press declares its word of the year, but “resilience” must be a front-runner.
Even more remarkable, publications such as FT and The Economist, have gracefully pirouetted from dire predictions about oil markets to applauding the ingenuity of the private sector.
In late spring, headlines warned of jet fuel running out. By mid-May, the always quotable Michael O’Leary, who heads low-cost carrier Ryanair, said he had “almost zero concerns” about fuel supplies in the peak summer travel season. By July, The Economist uncharacteristically ate humble pie in an editorial about its oil market predictions, titled “We woz wrong.”
The explanation is not merely resilience everywhere, but a case study of the private sector’s ability to adapt and governments’ ability to cushion the worst fallout of higher oil prices. Jugaad, it turns out, is a worldwide phenomenon: our hyper-global economy has decades of skills accumulated in managing complex supply chains and lean inventory models.
As the FT observed, “Faced with tariffs and geopolitical disruption, businesses have quickly found new suppliers, shifted production and rerouted trade… as the Strait of Hormuz has clogged up, producers from Canada to Kazakhstan have stepped up their exports.”
Governments, notably of China and Japan, have also drawn on their large strategic oil reserves, which reduced the oil shock for several months after the war began.
Capital investment, from the US to Korea to China and India, is surging because the gargantuan Ferris wheel of the artificial intelligence (AI) circus of hyperbole means huge demand for data centres, and in East Asia for production of chips, servers and circuit boards.
All this has led to a surge in stock markets, although that is dependent on the narrowest subset of companies ever. In September, global business activity hit a 40-month high, according to JP Morgan’s aggregated purchasing managers’ index.
So far, so rosy. Yet, there are many more clouds looming in the last quarter of this year, which may upend the verdict of resilience. Take jet fuel, for example. Global jet fuel prices have jumped about 111% over the past year. Credit default swaps in September hit record levels as investors hedged against AI giants defaulting on their huge debt. Bond markets have been displaying their own variant of extreme turbulence.
Indeed, the IMF global outlook this month is aptly headlined: “Resilience under Strain, Urgent Choices.” The stock market’s volatility in the US and reports from global financial institutions reflect this two-sided view. Palestinian author Emile Habibi coined the term ‘pessoptimism’ in the mid-1970s. It now accurately describes predictions concerning stock markets, our future coexisting with AI and assessments of the global economy.
Consider the IMF’s caveats. “Our analysis considers a risk scenario in which higher commodity prices and concerns about the fiscal outlook lead to a reassessment of public borrowing risks. This causes an increase in the term premium (the higher yields demanded on long-term bonds) and inflation expectations.
In that scenario, global growth in 2027 would be materially lower than in the baseline projections, with inflation significantly higher,” the report’s summary notes. The IMF warns this would “also have tangible spillovers for emerging markets and developing economies” and urges putting public debt in the developed world in particular on a more sustainable path.
If the riots in Paris this past weekend are any indication, cutting government debt in western European countries characterised by generous welfare support and sluggish gross domestic product growth promises to be well-nigh impossible.
A fortnight ago, I wrote about the strain that reducing public debt was putting on governments and citizens alike and how this would play to the advantage of populist, usually right-wing parties in the elections in countries such as France and Spain.
Two surprising things happened within a day of putting that article together. The front-runner for the French presidential election, right-wing leader Marine Le Pen, pledged to cut the fiscal deficit by 0.5 percentage points every year and aim for a balanced budget even as protests turned violent in early October in response to cuts in school budgets by the Emmanuel Macron government.
On 5 October, France’s central bank governor warned that without cutting its fiscal deficit, France risked being “strangled by interest rates.”
This unusually vivid language from a central banker and Le Pen’s surprising declaration summed up the challenges governments face as concerns about joblessness and AI grow even as public goods such as health and education are considered inadequate and thus off limits for fiscal pruning.
To paraphrase political pundit James Carville, as protests escalate and elections loom in the US and Europe, “It’s the K-shaped economy, stupid.” But no one, on the right or left, has answers.
The author is a former Financial Times foreign correspondent.