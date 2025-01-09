Rahul Jacob: Working for women bosses is a privilege one must treasure
Summary
- Women leaders manage differently and this difference is highly beneficial to employees as well as organizations. Claudia Goldin underplayed how selflessly they create a foundation for so many employees to build careers upon.
Arriving 30 minutes late for a job interview three decades ago had left me out of breath, sweaty and close to a panic attack. Yet, my first impression of Fortune magazine’s chief of reporters was of her coming down the corridor, loudly proclaiming that New York’s metro system would drive prospective job applicants away.