Earlier this year, the Supreme Court of Colombia dismissed an appeal after an artificial intelligence (AI) detector called Winston found that the filing contained “only 7% human content,” holding that it could not, for this among other reasons, be admitted as a validly submitted pleading. Shortly thereafter, a lawyer, Emmanuel Alessio Velasquez, ran the court’s own ruling through the same detector, which suggested that the judgment itself was 93% AI-generated.
Rahul Matthan: Does it really matter if something you liked was written by AI?
SummaryModern AI writing is hard to tell apart from human-written work, but that needn't matter if the content holds value. Instead of resisting the inevitable march of technology, let's learn to work with it, immersing ourselves deeply in it so we can take advantage of the new possibilities it presents.
Earlier this year, the Supreme Court of Colombia dismissed an appeal after an artificial intelligence (AI) detector called Winston found that the filing contained “only 7% human content,” holding that it could not, for this among other reasons, be admitted as a validly submitted pleading. Shortly thereafter, a lawyer, Emmanuel Alessio Velasquez, ran the court’s own ruling through the same detector, which suggested that the judgment itself was 93% AI-generated.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More