Rahul Matthan: Does it really matter if something you liked was written by AI?

When the time comes to write, AI scans the germination bench to find something suitable—a new idea, one that extends what I have said before, or one that addresses an issue I have yet to cover. I then structure what I want to say using AI, working out the main claim of the piece and how it should be presented. We go back and forth on the narrative structure, working out what each paragraph needs to do until we settle on the spine of the piece to my satisfaction.