By the end of the 18th century, Britain was the global leader of mechanized textile production, and was determined to ensure that no other country could catch up to it.
To that end, not only did it ban the export of textile machinery, it also prohibited the emigration of the skilled workers who knew how to build it.
Samuel Slater was one such skilled worker—an apprentice in Jedediah Strutt’s mill in Derbyshire—and since he could not carry drawings of the machinery out of the country, he memorized as much as he could and sailed for New York.