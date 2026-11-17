By the end of the 18th century, Britain was the global leader of mechanized textile production, and was determined to ensure that no other country could catch up to it.
By the end of the 18th century, Britain was the global leader of mechanized textile production, and was determined to ensure that no other country could catch up to it.
To that end, not only did it ban the export of textile machinery, it also prohibited the emigration of the skilled workers who knew how to build it.
To that end, not only did it ban the export of textile machinery, it also prohibited the emigration of the skilled workers who knew how to build it.
Samuel Slater was one such skilled worker—an apprentice in Jedediah Strutt’s mill in Derbyshire—and since he could not carry drawings of the machinery out of the country, he memorized as much as he could and sailed for New York.
There he met Moses Brown, a Rhode Island merchant who had bought a spinning frame no one could operate. Slater rebuilt it from memory, and in 1793, the two opened a factory in Pawtucket.
Slater went on to build several more mills, and in so doing carried across the Atlantic the technology that Britain had been determined to control. The ban on emigration was lifted in 1824, and the one on exporting textile machinery in 1843.
Two centuries later, the US did the same thing with satellites. In 1999, it moved commercial satellites onto the munitions list, subjecting them to the same export controls as weapons technology.
Till then, US companies had built over 80% of the world’s commercial satellites, but after these restrictions were imposed, their share fell to about 50%, as buyers looked for manufacturers who did not need a US licence. This time it was American companies that paid for the controls, till the US government reversed them in 2014.
This same playbook is now being applied to artificial intelligence (AI). The US is using every chokepoint it can find—from access to chips all the way up the chain to access to the most capable American models—in the hope that it will be able to keep enough technical knowledge of how every aspect of AI is built out of the hands of its geopolitical rivals.
Chips should have been the easiest part of the AI stack to protect: physical objects, designed by one company and sold under licence. Yet, one of Nvidia’s largest customers in Southeast Asia is now under US investigation for allegedly moving billions of dollars’ worth of chips to Chinese firms, and reports have linked one of its executives to Chinese intelligence.
If controls on chips are so easy to subvert, what hope can the US have of preserving its model advantage? After all, AI is different from other technologies in that it gives itself away every time it is used. A playbook that did not work on technologies that were hard to copy is unlikely to work for one so easy to reverse-engineer.
If you use an AI model today, you can watch how it reasons, calls on tools and manipulates the computer as it works. It is possible to deduce from this a great deal about how it produces its output and what makes it work well. In 2024, OpenAI said that it would hide the raw chain of thought of its o1 model from users, citing, among other things, the “competitive advantage” it stood to lose if it didn’t.
US AI labs have for similar reasons been vehemently opposed to distillation, the process in which a model is trained on the answers of another.
In February, a leading US lab accused three Chinese companies of using some 24,000 fraudulent accounts to conduct over 16 million exchanges with its model to train their own.
And while the models built this way are less capable than the ones they learned from, the episode shows how much can be taken without ever seeing the code.
This is why, given how transparent AI is, any defences its creators erect to safeguard their competitive advantage are inherently fragile. You can fly a jet engine for decades without the pilot (and even the maintenance crew) being any the wiser about how to build one. But all you need to do is study the responses of an AI model to be able to learn a great deal about how it was built.
That said, as transparent as these models are, it is hard to reverse-engineer the process knowledge required to serve intelligence at scale. A few months ago, I argued in this column that this knowledge can only be learned through trial-and-error, by running these models for months at a stretch. Here, the jet engine analogy runs the other way. Learning how a model was put together no more teaches us to deploy it at scale than knowing how a plane was built equips us to fly it.
AI has become a race and India, like many other countries, is worried about being left behind. There is a concern that the world will be divided into AI haves and have-nots and those countries that lack access to AI will find themselves out in the cold. But the real lesson history teaches us is that knowledge will always find its way from those who have it to those who do not. What we need to do is be ready to absorb it when it comes.
This is why we need to start practising how to build and serve AI to our people. We need to learn to deploy AI models on our own infrastructure and at a scale that a country of our size requires. While we may have to practise on less capable open models for now, this will prepare us for the time when the more capable models arrive. Having already invested in understanding how intelligence can be deployed at scale, we will be best placed to take advantage.
When Slater arrived in Rhode Island, Brown already had the money, a mill and a spinning frame no one could operate. When the knowledge of how to build frontier AI reaches us, as it surely will, we must make sure that, like Brown, we have our own mill ready and waiting for it.
The author is a partner at Trilegal and his latest book is ‘Ex Machina: Essays on a Decade of Tech Policy’. His X handle is @matthan.