The recent decision of Indian Railways (IR) to raise fares on all classes of travel, other than suburban rail, season passes and short-distance second-class ordinary, reflects a dilemma that has long dogged IR and underpinned its fare decisions: Should IR be run as a commercial enterprise, albeit state-owned, or as a departmental undertaking with social objectives placed above profit?
Railway finances: Why small fare hikes won’t put Indian Railways on track to a brighter future
SummaryThe deregulation of our oil sector shows how subsidies can be rolled back. Indian Railways needs similar action. Without a gradual withdrawal of fare freebies across all classes, its Operating Ratio will remain too high, its own accruals won’t fund capital investment and it’ll stay a fiscal burden.
The recent decision of Indian Railways (IR) to raise fares on all classes of travel, other than suburban rail, season passes and short-distance second-class ordinary, reflects a dilemma that has long dogged IR and underpinned its fare decisions: Should IR be run as a commercial enterprise, albeit state-owned, or as a departmental undertaking with social objectives placed above profit?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More