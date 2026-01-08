Railway finances: Why small fare hikes won’t put Indian Railways on track to a brighter future

Ordinary-class travel has also been spared—there is no hike in fares for up to 215km. Even where fares have been raised, the increase is nominal: just two paise per kilometre for higher classes in mail and express trains, and about one paise for ordinary-class travel beyond 215km. As estimated, IR will earn about ₹600 crore extra in 2025-26 from the revision. The additional revenue is welcome. But it is too little to count for much.