Rain levy: The weird-tax hall of fame has a new entrant from Toronto

Taxes and death are two of life’s great certainties, we have always been told. The record of both, however, suggests they could also be great oddities, the kind that make jaws drop in wonder. Take taxation, the less morbid of these two. The global club of weird proposals was recently joined by Toronto’s plan of a ‘stormwater charge.’ The idea is to scan all private property (say, with drone-cams), calculate every plot’s ratio of hard surface versus soft permeable land, and then impose a punitive levy on excessive hardness. As its name suggests, the motive of this tax—to be bundled in with people’s water bills—is to nudge land usage in favour of permeability and thus drainage, making the city less vulnerable to floods. As a solution to an evident problem of impervious concrete in urban zones, it sounds attractive. It even resonates in India, where havoc has been played with natural ecosystems by eco-unfriendly structures popping up. Think of Kerala’s 2018 deluge, for example. But the fiscal devil is usually in the details. Since land-use patterns usually respond only slowly to tax incentives, it could be years before any difference is made, especially if Canada’s urban living-space crunch worsens. In the meantime, Toronto’s rain tax could face stiff resistance from those stuck with concrete and feel unfairly soaked, financially. No wonder reports suggest the plan may fail to go through.

A glance at other inventive taxes would show that a ‘rain tax’ is not the oddest levy policymakers have come up with. Whether aimed at filling state coffers or altering what people do, weird taxes have caught taxpayers by surprise for centuries. In 18th century Czarist Russia, for example, a tax was imposed on beards. This was Czar Peter’s attempt at making Russians look well turned out—impressed, as records say he was, by clean-shaven men in West Europe. Perhaps it was non-divine retribution that Lenin, Marx and others who played live and dead roles in the Czarist order’s overthrow were hirsute revolutionaries. Over in Britain, the state found a way to extort money from the wealthy by levying a window tax. The more windows a house or manor had, the more it was taxed. As this was back in the 18th century, well before Microsoft set off a digital proliferation of these, windows were easy to count. Ease of liability assessment was the driver there. It was progressive too, unlike London’s tea tax that brewed an American revolt in Boston. “No taxation without representation" has been a rallying cry ever since. And Americans still prefer coffee, by and large.

A quarter of a millennium later, weird fiscal ideas continue to roil polities and rouse debates. In Switzerland and Germany, for instance, there’s a dog tax that varies by the canine’s weight and breed and whose mop-up is meant to fund public provisions for these pets. Bull Terriers and Great Danes make their masters fork out hundreds of euros for the privilege of straining their hands at a leash. In Sweden, believe it or not, tax authorities have the right to tax folks for giving babies names they disapprove of. If the name is deemed confusing, offensive or difficult to pronounce, families must pay up. Some years ago, as reported, an unhappy Swedish family—never mind surveys, they exist—sought tax relief for naming their daughter Metallica. All this makes Indian taxation sound reasonable. But let’s not make too big a deal of it. Who knows what might be brewing in policy circles?