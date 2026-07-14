Rainfall data suggests we can breathe easier—but only a bit, as India is only midway through its rains

Worse, irrigation facilities are largely concentrated in the relatively rich north-western part of India and some coastal states, which means poorer states suffer more from scanty rains. The impact of this year’s erratic rainfall, critical for the kharif season crop, is already visible in sowing data. The latest update, dated 6 July, shows that sowing is 21% lower than last year, with the shortfall higher in the case of pulses and oilseeds, both of which already stand out for high import dependency.