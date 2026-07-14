Rainfall data suggests we can breathe easier—but only a bit, as India is only midway through its rains

Nearly six weeks after the Southwest monsoon that accounts for about 75% of India’s total rainfall arrived in Kerala, it is time to take stock of this age-old determinant of economic outcomes, especially in the country’s rural hinterland.
The sectoral composition of India’s economy has transformed over the years, with agriculture now making up only about 18% of gross value added, but this reduction in share has not been matched by a corresponding decline in the numbers who depend on farming.
As estimated, the farm sector supports almost 43% of India’s workforce today. No wonder the annual monsoon’s progress holds us in thrall year after year.
The good news is that our worst fears about 2026 being an El Niño year—when a pronounced tilt in warm equatorial waters from the Pacific Ocean’s western side to its eastern tends to give India a harsh summer and weak monsoon—have not been realized.