Raise capital formation: Never let demand down

Chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran has come out strongly against the view that it was faulty government moves, such as demonetization in 2016 and the GST rollout in 2017, that caused India’s pre-pandemic slowdown. The expansion of our economy had slackened sharply over three pre-covid years, a triple-dot trend, before covid forced a contraction in 2020-21. In an interview with Mint, the CEA said it was financial-sector stress that slowed capital formation, with less credit in supply and demand, and lowered our GDP growth. Rather than newsy upheavals, a balance-sheet crisis was to blame. Businesses and banks were weighed down by debt burdens and bad loans, which hit investment. The structural reforms done by the government will soon come good, he held, disproving critics who equate the absence of results as seen in economic metrics so far with failure. “People do not account adequately for the fact that economic theories or policy actions will have an impact, provided everything else remains constant. When other things change... their short-term effect overshadows [reforms]," he said, “But once these one-off factors fade, then the structural impact of these reforms will shine through in data."
Chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran has come out strongly against the view that it was faulty government moves, such as demonetization in 2016 and the GST rollout in 2017, that caused India’s pre-pandemic slowdown. The expansion of our economy had slackened sharply over three pre-covid years, a triple-dot trend, before covid forced a contraction in 2020-21. In an interview with Mint, the CEA said it was financial-sector stress that slowed capital formation, with less credit in supply and demand, and lowered our GDP growth. Rather than newsy upheavals, a balance-sheet crisis was to blame. Businesses and banks were weighed down by debt burdens and bad loans, which hit investment. The structural reforms done by the government will soon come good, he held, disproving critics who equate the absence of results as seen in economic metrics so far with failure. “People do not account adequately for the fact that economic theories or policy actions will have an impact, provided everything else remains constant. When other things change... their short-term effect overshadows [reforms]," he said, “But once these one-off factors fade, then the structural impact of these reforms will shine through in data."
Indeed, capital formation has been a weak link in our economy for the past decade or so, and the hangover of a credit binge that ended around 10 years ago has taken a very long time to unwind, to the extent it has. From peak rates of around 40% of GDP amid a global finance boom that led up to the West’s Great Recession of 2008-09 and the money-easing responses of central banks, our annual rate of investment has fallen to a level about 10 percentage points lower. This has had wide-ranging effects—from slower output growth to weak job creation. Thankfully, bank stress has been easing. After a 2018 peak of 11.6%, the non-performing assets of commercial lenders as a proportion of their total loans has fallen to about 5%. Today, their capital cushions look adequate, and, as credit growth reaches a 10-year high on the back of bank books in better shape, our growth prospects may well have brightened enough to sustain a path of 6.5-7% annually, as the CEA expects. Yet, a well-rounded picture cannot overlook a gloomy consumption story. Slumps were seen in various retail markets for at least two years before the virus struck. There was ground evidence of informal and small businesses having taken a blow from the cash ban of 2016, with GST the following year causing havoc for units ill-equipped to handle the new tax regime’s compliance complexity. While these moves may have pushed businesses to go formal, a long-run gain, they had a harsh impact on livelihoods below official radars. If households went in for spending cuts, as a binned national survey reportedly found, then it would have called for fiscal relief of the sort seen in 2020 (and after). While covid packages have helped relieve distress among the hard-up, our consumer economy still needs to do better than the uneven recovery it has displayed so far.
Indeed, capital formation has been a weak link in our economy for the past decade or so, and the hangover of a credit binge that ended around 10 years ago has taken a very long time to unwind, to the extent it has. From peak rates of around 40% of GDP amid a global finance boom that led up to the West’s Great Recession of 2008-09 and the money-easing responses of central banks, our annual rate of investment has fallen to a level about 10 percentage points lower. This has had wide-ranging effects—from slower output growth to weak job creation. Thankfully, bank stress has been easing. After a 2018 peak of 11.6%, the non-performing assets of commercial lenders as a proportion of their total loans has fallen to about 5%. Today, their capital cushions look adequate, and, as credit growth reaches a 10-year high on the back of bank books in better shape, our growth prospects may well have brightened enough to sustain a path of 6.5-7% annually, as the CEA expects. Yet, a well-rounded picture cannot overlook a gloomy consumption story. Slumps were seen in various retail markets for at least two years before the virus struck. There was ground evidence of informal and small businesses having taken a blow from the cash ban of 2016, with GST the following year causing havoc for units ill-equipped to handle the new tax regime’s compliance complexity. While these moves may have pushed businesses to go formal, a long-run gain, they had a harsh impact on livelihoods below official radars. If households went in for spending cuts, as a binned national survey reportedly found, then it would have called for fiscal relief of the sort seen in 2020 (and after). While covid packages have helped relieve distress among the hard-up, our consumer economy still needs to do better than the uneven recovery it has displayed so far.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
In recent years, the Indian state has played big investor, but we need the job creation of private investment to get consumption roaring. Big enterprises that have scraped off debt and are running factories close to capacity might finally be ready to invest, as the CEA indicated, even as emerging fields attract money. Hopefully, with the adversities of the past mostly behind us now, we can look forward to faster prosperity.
Sunjay Kapur is president, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India and chairman, Sona Comstar
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.