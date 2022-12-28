Raise capital formation: Never let demand down

Indeed, capital formation has been a weak link in our economy for the past decade or so, and the hangover of a credit binge that ended around 10 years ago has taken a very long time to unwind, to the extent it has. From peak rates of around 40% of GDP amid a global finance boom that led up to the West’s Great Recession of 2008-09 and the money-easing responses of central banks, our annual rate of investment has fallen to a level about 10 percentage points lower. This has had wide-ranging effects—from slower output growth to weak job creation. Thankfully, bank stress has been easing. After a 2018 peak of 11.6%, the non-performing assets of commercial lenders as a proportion of their total loans has fallen to about 5%. Today, their capital cushions look adequate, and, as credit growth reaches a 10-year high on the back of bank books in better shape, our growth prospects may well have brightened enough to sustain a path of 6.5-7% annually, as the CEA expects. Yet, a well-rounded picture cannot overlook a gloomy consumption story. Slumps were seen in various retail markets for at least two years before the virus struck. There was ground evidence of informal and small businesses having taken a blow from the cash ban of 2016, with GST the following year causing havoc for units ill-equipped to handle the new tax regime’s compliance complexity. While these moves may have pushed businesses to go formal, a long-run gain, they had a harsh impact on livelihoods below official radars. If households went in for spending cuts, as a binned national survey reportedly found, then it would have called for fiscal relief of the sort seen in 2020 (and after). While covid packages have helped relieve distress among the hard-up, our consumer economy still needs to do better than the uneven recovery it has displayed so far.