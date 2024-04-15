Raise funds off intellectual property: Opportunity knocks

Intellectual Property (IP) financing is an outstanding financial innovation as it allows IP holders to monetize intangible IP assets to secure immediate access to capital. There are several methods of securing such finance: through licensing, collateralization, securitization and sale. IP financing is especially beneficial for upcoming research and development (R&D)-intensive business ventures, which have historically been denied funding by traditional banks as they lack hard assets to serve as collateral. Therefore, IP financing enhances the ease of accessing credit markets for creators and allows them to recover R&D costs quickly, which in turn fuels innovation and economic growth. The growth in popularity of IP financing is following the trend of an increase in intangible asset-dominated companies. For instance, physical assets only account for about 4% and 6% of Amazon and Apple’s net worth, respectively. India is the third-largest startup hub globally and increased recognition of IP financing will make it easier for Indian startups to obtain capital and help spur the country’s progress. At present, India holds the fifth position in trademark registrations and is sixth in patent registrations globally. The utilization of these assets to obtain financing could help the economy attract considerable capital. Indeed, the 161st Report of the Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Committee on Intellectual Property has opined that Indian laws need to enable greater acceptance of IP as collateral. Earlier, the National IPR Policy had also aimed at facilitating the securitization of IP and its use as collateral through enabling legislation.