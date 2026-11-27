Earlier this month, SpaceX pulled off the first-ever mid-air ‘catch’ of the upper stage of a spaceship, marking an important milestone in the space industry’s pursuit of fully reusable rockets.
Earlier this month, SpaceX pulled off the first-ever mid-air ‘catch’ of the upper stage of a spaceship, marking an important milestone in the space industry’s pursuit of fully reusable rockets.
Conventionally, rocket parts, or stages, get separated as the rocket zooms into space to place satellites into orbit, and new rockets have to be built for the next launch, which is both costly and time-consuming.
Conventionally, rocket parts, or stages, get separated as the rocket zooms into space to place satellites into orbit, and new rockets have to be built for the next launch, which is both costly and time-consuming.
Even though the recovery of the booster (lower stage) was unsuccessful in the latest mission, SpaceX had already demonstrated booster recovery earlier, and the latest feat puts it in prime position in the global race for developing reusable rockets.
The demand for cheaper and faster commercial launches is rising with the exponential growth in low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites for applications such as the internet, communication, navigation and Earth observation. A typical LEO constellation may contain several hundred satellites. Reusable rockets are an attractive option as they can drastically slash space transportation costs and raise the number of launches.
Besides Nasa-supported firms SpaceX and Blue Origin, there are other players in the reusability race. In July 2026, China successfully recovered the first stage of its Long March-10B rocket after an orbital launch. Around the same time, Japan conducted initial tests with a vertical landing rocket prototype. The European Space Agency and Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) are engaged in developing their own versions of reusable rockets.
Isro has been conducting experiments to test different technology elements of its Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV), Pushpak, since 2016. Unlike vertically landing boosters and rockets of other agencies, Pushpak is a winged vehicle designed to land horizontally. It is similar to Nasa’s Space Shuttle, which used to be attached to boosters for launch, but on the return journey to Earth it glided to land on a runway.
In the private sector, Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos is developing its vertical landing RLV with financial support from the Technology Development Board.
In the commercial space market, a reusable rocket has become a strategic asset to develop. But it is a challenging technology to master on several counts. To survive the extreme temperatures and aerodynamic forces during re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, the rocket has to be built with materials having necessary structural integrity and thermal protection to enable re-flying with little refurbishment.
Its propulsion systems should be capable of multiple ignition cycles and precise throttling, and possess advanced guidance, navigation and control systems. Development cycles are long and capital intensive.
That is why available capabilities and resources should be pooled to develop an Indian RLV as a national programme. Isro should continue to work to realize its winged RLV, but alongside, it should either directly support the development of a fully reusable vertical-landing rocket in the private sector or become a technology partner in such ongoing projects.
Isro and private firms should not be working in silos in a strategic area. Whichever technology matures first can be deployed for launches. Isro must rethink its approach since reusable rocket technology is critical for India’s stakes in the global space industry.