Opinion
Raising the stakes on climate funding – the significance of blended finance
Summary
- Blended finance structures, which combine concessional and commercial capital, can help balance risk-reward profiles and lower the risk threshold for private capital
It is a fact that the last decade has been the hottest in 125,000 years! Climate change is a reality, and the Earth is getting warmer each day. The Paris Agreement, signed by 200 countries in 2015, aims to limit the long-term global temperature rise to 1.5°C.
