Raising the stakes on climate funding – the significance of blended finance

For instance, first-loss facilities help absorb the first economic loss before other investors lose value. This can significantly improve the risk-return profile for other investors. Public institutions and governments can offer guarantees that act as a strong signal for investors and help address country-specific or development risks. To mitigate the risk of country-specific currency, global investors can use forex hedges, forward contracts, and swaps. Viability gap funding can establish the viability of the first set of investments and catalyze private capital that would otherwise wait for increased maturity and improved risk-return profiles before investing in a nascent sector.