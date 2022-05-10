Rajapaksa was trapped in a maze of his making

In a globalized world, it does not take John Donne’s poetry to appreciate that no economy is an island unto itself. Of Sri Lanka’s two big earners of dollars to fund its imports, tourism was already battered by covid. Tea exports, its mainstay, took a blow after Colombo forced farmers to give up their yield aspirations for organic farming. Last April, it banned imports of synthetic fertilizer—with obvious results. Not just tea, even rice production tumbled, leaving its 22 million citizens short of a dietary staple. With an external debt load of above $50 billion, half of it due by 2026, scarce dollars spent on food shipments left less for other stuff—like oil and repayments. Meanwhile, since the pandemic had spelt an open season for stimulus action, globally, this idea was taken as a licence for fiscal profligacy, backed by a captive central bank that cited “modern monetary theorists" to print money in inflationary volumes. Money supply rose by 42% over 2020 till August 2021. Retail prices zoomed, as one would expect, even as sovereign bonds crashed and interest rates leapt in a display of what can happen if a floozy theory takes shape as policy. Output gains proved illusory, snap capital controls (and trade bans) created panic and shortages worsened. Sri Lanka was scraping its barrel of foreign exchange even before this year’s oil shock caused further seizures. Despite liquidity helplines—including from India—it had less than $50 million left of usable reserves last week. Talks with Beijing for a Chinese rescue package have been wrapped in bilateral intrigue, while a bailout sought from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) hinges on Sri Lanka working out a revival plan that can enable it to earn enough dollars to sustainably service its external debt.