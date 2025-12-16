India’s central bank recently released the 10th edition of its Handbook of Statistics on Indian States. Among its new additions is state-wise data on domestic tourist visits. Goa, despite its salience as a holiday spot, is a small player on this chart, with just under 10 million visitors in 2024.
Mint Quick Edit | Rajasthan led a post-pandemic boom in domestic tourism: Now let’s attract foreign visitors
SummaryRajasthan was the big gainer of a post-pandemic surge in tourism within India. But with wobbly capital inflows—even if our trade deficit’s looking better—the economy needs an exponential rise in dollar-spending foreign tourists.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More