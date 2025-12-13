Rajat Gupta was convicted of securities fraud and sentenced to two years in federal prison in the US. Following his four-week trial under the harsh glare of the arclights, judge Jed S. Rakoff declared that “the evidence of guilt was, in this court’s view, overwhelming... The crime was disgusting in its implications…", adding that when senior executives engage in insider trading, “they must be made to understand that when you get caught, you will go to jail”.
Fallen titan: Re-examining Rajat Gupta’s tainted legacy
SummaryHe was “a man of exceptional integrity, generosity, and service”, according to letters written by Friends of Rajat Gupta—a cohort that included Mukesh Ambani, Bill Gates, Kofi Annan, and Nandan Nilekani—to the judge during his trial.
