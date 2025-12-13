Fallen titan: Re-examining Rajat Gupta’s tainted legacy

But Rajat Gupta was also once the chairman of McKinsey, the world’s foremost consulting company, so influential that it was referred to merely as The Firm. He was the first Asian and the first Indian to head the consulting giant during its glory years, when it still enjoyed a pristine reputation, before scandals like its advising of Purdue Pharma during the opioid epidemic and the Transnet affair in South Africa tarnished its name.