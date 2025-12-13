Fallen titan: Re-examining Rajat Gupta’s tainted legacy

Rajat Gupta was convicted of securities fraud and sentenced to two years in federal prison in the US. Following his four-week trial under the harsh glare of the arclights, judge Jed S. Rakoff declared that “the evidence of guilt was, in this court’s view, overwhelming... The crime was disgusting in its implications…", adding that when senior executives engage in insider trading, “they must be made to understand that when you get caught, you will go to jail”.
But Rajat Gupta was also once the chairman of McKinsey, the world’s foremost consulting company, so influential that it was referred to merely as The Firm. He was the first Asian and the first Indian to head the consulting giant during its glory years, when it still enjoyed a pristine reputation, before scandals like its advising of Purdue Pharma during the opioid epidemic and the Transnet affair in South Africa tarnished its name.
During his sterling career, Gupta also helped set up institutions like the Indian School of Business (ISB) and the American India Foundation (AIF). He sat on the boards of Goldman Sachs, Procter & Gamble, and AMR Corporation, and advised global philanthropic bodies, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, and the Rockefeller Foundation.
According to letters written by Friends of Rajat Gupta—a cohort that included Mukesh Ambani, Bill Gates, Kofi Annan, and Nandan Nilekani—to the judge during his trial, Gupta was “a man of exceptional integrity, generosity, and service”.
Global leadership to ignominious fall
So who is the real Rajat Gupta? The man who, for 40 years, was one of India’s finest ambassadors, someone who had used his diligence and education to summit the world of business? Or the convicted felon who has spent the years after serving his term in near obscurity, shunned by colleagues and friends, with the institution he once led erasing his name from its alumni rolls?
This month, he probably spent his 77th birthday quietly, contemplating what might have been.
Gupta’s life started far away from Wall Street. Born in Kolkata in 1948 to a journalist father and a school teacher mother, he lost both parents by the age of 18. A brilliant student, he completed his schooling at Modern School, Delhi, earned admission to IIT-Delhi, and then won a scholarship to Harvard Business School, graduating as a Baker Scholar at the top of his class.
He joined McKinsey straight out of Harvard in 1973, and climbed rapidly, becoming a partner at 34, and in 1994, the firm’s managing director (global CEO), its youngest ever leader and its first from outside the Western world.
For nearly a decade, he oversaw McKinsey’s dramatic global expansion and became one of the most connected individuals in global business. One profile crowned him Mr Davos, not an easy crown to wear.
The fall, when it came, was precipitous. The last 15 years have been spent in ignominy, detailed and dissected in two books: Fallen Angel: The Making and Unmaking of Rajat Gupta by Sandipan Deb and The Billionaire’s Apprentice: The Rise of the Indian-American Elite and the Fall of the Galleon Hedge Fund by Anita Raghavan.
Legacy beyond stigma
His own memoir, Mind Without Fear, failed to erase the stigma of insider trading, offering an ultimately weak defence of his innocence. His argument—that he made no personal financial gains from the information he shared with Raj Rajaratnam—found little resonance. Even his defenders concede that, given his experience and position, he should have known better. The man himself approaches both the highs and lows of his life with an unbelievable equanimity, speaking softly, often without perceptible emotion, revealing an almost unbelievable calmness given his journey.
Indeed, it is worth asking whether the magnitude of his punishment—social, reputational, and professional—was proportionate to his crime. And whether all those who took up arms against him did so only in pursuit of justice. This is not an attempt to absolve him but an invitation to reflect on our own motives in celebrating the fall of a man whose life ought to be more than the sum of his failings.
We live in a world where the ethical compromises of brilliant innovators are minimized. Many of Steve Jobs’s actions were borderline unethical, and much of what Elon Musk does today is offensive or reckless. Yet, we lionize such men for their groundbreaking brilliance and innovation. No such concession, however, is granted to Rajat Gupta.
While he certainly deserves sharp criticism for his misdemeanour—a single, grave breach of trust—that one ethical blot should not be allowed to completely obliterate his lifelong pursuit of excellence and his profound philanthropic work. The final verdict on his legacy risks validating Shakespeare’s tragic observation: “The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones.”
