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Rajesh Shukla: Why do Indians travel within the country? Leisure is only a small part of the answer

Rajesh Shukla
4 min read30 Sep 2026, 04:00 PM IST
India’s domestic tourism opportunity should not be understood simply as millions of tourists searching for destinations.
India’s domestic tourism opportunity should not be understood simply as millions of tourists searching for destinations.(AI-generated)
Summary

Tourism within the country is shaped as much by faith, family and health as by leisure. In fact, each segment differs significantly in its spending, which has major implications for all those looking to make the most of this market opportunity.

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India’s domestic tourism story is usually told through tourist arrivals, hotel rooms and popular holiday destinations. Household survey data reveals a much larger and more interesting market.

India’s domestic tourism story is usually told through tourist arrivals, hotel rooms and popular holiday destinations. Household survey data reveals a much larger and more interesting market.

The latest Domestic Tourism Expenditure Survey (DTES), conducted by the National Statistics Office from July 2025 to June 2026, offers a picture of domestic tourists: why they travel, how they travel, where they stay and what they spend.

The latest Domestic Tourism Expenditure Survey (DTES), conducted by the National Statistics Office from July 2025 to June 2026, offers a picture of domestic tourists: why they travel, how they travel, where they stay and what they spend.

Read alongside earlier household tourism surveys, it points to an important conclusion: India does not have one domestic tourism market. It has several purpose-driven travel economies.

Consider why Indians travel. Among overnight trips covered by the 365-day reference period in 2025–26, 47.7% were for pilgrimage and religious purposes, 29.6% for health and medical needs and 22.1% for holidaying, leisure and recreation. Over the preceding 30 days, about 89% of overnight trips were social, principally visits to friends and relatives and travel connected with marriages and other social occasions.

The two groups have different reference periods and should not be combined, but the message is unmistakable: India’s domestic traveller is not synonymous with the holidaymaker.

Also Read | India doesn’t need more attractions. It needs a tourism system that works

This has deep roots. India’s first dedicated national household tourism survey, undertaken by NCAER in 2002–03 and led by the author, found that social purposes accounted for 58.9% of tourists, religious travel 13.8%, business 7.7% and leisure just 6%. Definitions and reference periods have changed since then, so these figures do not constitute a continuous statistical series.

Yet, viewed across nearly a quarter century, they reveal an enduring characteristic of Indian travel: family, faith, livelihood and necessity have long been powerful drivers of domestic tourism alongside leisure.

For its economic significance, follow the money. In 2025–26, an average health and medical trip cost 32,167, followed by shopping at 18,981, leisure at 11,723, pilgrimage at 7,694, business at 5,949, education and training at 3,953 and social travel at 2,543.

The wide variation is revealing: a domestic trip is not a homogeneous economic unit. Its value depends greatly on why the journey is undertaken. Spending has also risen substantially over the past decade. In current prices, average expenditure on a leisure trip increased from 6,358 in 2014–15 to 11,723 in 2025–26, about 84%.

Health-related travel rose from 15,336 to 32,167, an increase of around 110%, while social travel increased from 1,068 to 2,543, or 138%. Education and training rose by about 73%, shopping by 37% and business travel by 34%. These are nominal increases and include price changes, but they also show how substantially the rupee value associated with domestic journeys has expanded.

Also Read | Rx: aim for leadership of the fast-rising global market for medical tourism

Where the money goes is no less interesting.

On a leisure trip, transport accounted for about 31% of expenditure, followed by shopping at 19%, food and drink at 16% and accommodation at 15%. Pilgrimage also generated a broad spread of demand: transport took up 33%, food 18%, shopping 17% and accommodation 13%.

Health travel was completely different, with medical expenses absorbing about 73% of total expenditure. Shopping trips were similarly concentrated, with purchases making up about 71%. Social travel produced yet another pattern: shopping accounted for about 49%, transport 29% and food 15%.

This is the key economic distinction. The purpose of a journey determines not only how much is spent, but which sectors capture it. Leisure distributes the tourism rupee across transport, retail, food and accommodation; pilgrimage supports a broad destination economy; health travel connects mobility and accommodation to healthcare; while the enormous social-travel segment generates substantial demand for retail and transport.

A rural-urban comparison adds another dimension. For purposes measured over the 365-day reference period, average expenditure per overnight trip was 15,561 among rural households and 16,420 among urban, a surprisingly small gap. But purpose reveals what the average conceals.

Urban leisure trips cost 13,190 compared with 8,890 for rural households; pilgrimage 9,920 against 6,269; and health trips 41,649 compared with 29,454. Rural India has a large travel economy in its own right.

Also Read | Tourist or traveller? All-inclusive Bali has long charmed everyone

The latest survey also points to a more self-directed traveller. For the 365-day group, 17% of trips involved tourism services booked directly via the internet; this was 27.8% in urban India compared with 9.8% in rural India. Direct booking without the net was much larger, at 44.6%. The implication for hotels, homestays, transport providers, restaurants and other local businesses is clear: being easily discoverable and directly accessible to travellers matters increasingly.

Nearly a quarter-century of household tourism measurement enriches our view of India’s domestic market. A pilgrim, a patient travelling for treatment, a family attending a social occasion and a household taking a holiday are all domestic travellers, but they generate very different combinations of demand and expenditure.

India’s domestic tourism opportunity should therefore not be understood simply as millions of tourists searching for destinations. It is better seen as millions of journeys undertaken for different purposes, each creating its own economic ecosystem.

In short, the opportunity lies not only in more travel, but in recognizing and serving the many markets within it.

The author is managing director and chief executive officer of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy.

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Meet the Author

Rajesh Shukla

Dr Rajesh Shukla is Founder Director and CEO of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy (PRICE) Read more

at the Indian Institute of Management Udaipur. He is an applied statistician and public policy researcher with more than three decades of experience in designing and implementing large-scale, nationally representative household surveys and statistical systems.<br><br>His work focuses on household income, consumption, savings, inequality, labour markets, financial inclusion, and the broader dynamics of India’s consumer economy. He has led over 35 pan-India primary and secondary data-based studies, including multi-stage stratified surveys and longitudinal research, and has played a significant role in strengthening India’s statistical evidence base.<br><br>Dr Shukla spent nearly two decades at the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), where he held senior positions including Chief Statistician and led the Centre for Macro Consumer Research. He has contributed to several Government of India expert committees and working groups related to household income measurement, savings and investment estimation, and National Sample Survey methodologies.<br><br>He has authored more than 50 policy research reports, several books, and peer-reviewed papers, and has written extensively in leading financial dailies on issues of inequality, public finance, and economic policy. His work has also involved collaboration with international institutions such as the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Asian Development Bank, and leading global academic networks.<br><br>At PRICE, he leads the ICE360 surveys, one of India’s largest independent household datasets, designed to provide granular and high-quality evidence on how Indian households earn, spend, save, and live. His work is grounded in a strong commitment to methodological rigour, transparency, and the use of data to inform public policy and public discourse.

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HomeOpinionViewsRajesh Shukla: Why do Indians travel within the country? Leisure is only a small part of the answer

Rajesh Shukla: Why do Indians travel within the country? Leisure is only a small part of the answer

Rajesh Shukla
4 min read30 Sep 2026, 04:00 PM IST
India’s domestic tourism opportunity should not be understood simply as millions of tourists searching for destinations.
India’s domestic tourism opportunity should not be understood simply as millions of tourists searching for destinations.(AI-generated)
Summary

Tourism within the country is shaped as much by faith, family and health as by leisure. In fact, each segment differs significantly in its spending, which has major implications for all those looking to make the most of this market opportunity.

Gift this article

India’s domestic tourism story is usually told through tourist arrivals, hotel rooms and popular holiday destinations. Household survey data reveals a much larger and more interesting market.

India’s domestic tourism story is usually told through tourist arrivals, hotel rooms and popular holiday destinations. Household survey data reveals a much larger and more interesting market.

The latest Domestic Tourism Expenditure Survey (DTES), conducted by the National Statistics Office from July 2025 to June 2026, offers a picture of domestic tourists: why they travel, how they travel, where they stay and what they spend.

The latest Domestic Tourism Expenditure Survey (DTES), conducted by the National Statistics Office from July 2025 to June 2026, offers a picture of domestic tourists: why they travel, how they travel, where they stay and what they spend.

Read alongside earlier household tourism surveys, it points to an important conclusion: India does not have one domestic tourism market. It has several purpose-driven travel economies.

Consider why Indians travel. Among overnight trips covered by the 365-day reference period in 2025–26, 47.7% were for pilgrimage and religious purposes, 29.6% for health and medical needs and 22.1% for holidaying, leisure and recreation. Over the preceding 30 days, about 89% of overnight trips were social, principally visits to friends and relatives and travel connected with marriages and other social occasions.

The two groups have different reference periods and should not be combined, but the message is unmistakable: India’s domestic traveller is not synonymous with the holidaymaker.

Also Read | India doesn’t need more attractions. It needs a tourism system that works

This has deep roots. India’s first dedicated national household tourism survey, undertaken by NCAER in 2002–03 and led by the author, found that social purposes accounted for 58.9% of tourists, religious travel 13.8%, business 7.7% and leisure just 6%. Definitions and reference periods have changed since then, so these figures do not constitute a continuous statistical series.

Yet, viewed across nearly a quarter century, they reveal an enduring characteristic of Indian travel: family, faith, livelihood and necessity have long been powerful drivers of domestic tourism alongside leisure.

For its economic significance, follow the money. In 2025–26, an average health and medical trip cost 32,167, followed by shopping at 18,981, leisure at 11,723, pilgrimage at 7,694, business at 5,949, education and training at 3,953 and social travel at 2,543.

The wide variation is revealing: a domestic trip is not a homogeneous economic unit. Its value depends greatly on why the journey is undertaken. Spending has also risen substantially over the past decade. In current prices, average expenditure on a leisure trip increased from 6,358 in 2014–15 to 11,723 in 2025–26, about 84%.

Health-related travel rose from 15,336 to 32,167, an increase of around 110%, while social travel increased from 1,068 to 2,543, or 138%. Education and training rose by about 73%, shopping by 37% and business travel by 34%. These are nominal increases and include price changes, but they also show how substantially the rupee value associated with domestic journeys has expanded.

Also Read | Rx: aim for leadership of the fast-rising global market for medical tourism

Where the money goes is no less interesting.

On a leisure trip, transport accounted for about 31% of expenditure, followed by shopping at 19%, food and drink at 16% and accommodation at 15%. Pilgrimage also generated a broad spread of demand: transport took up 33%, food 18%, shopping 17% and accommodation 13%.

Health travel was completely different, with medical expenses absorbing about 73% of total expenditure. Shopping trips were similarly concentrated, with purchases making up about 71%. Social travel produced yet another pattern: shopping accounted for about 49%, transport 29% and food 15%.

This is the key economic distinction. The purpose of a journey determines not only how much is spent, but which sectors capture it. Leisure distributes the tourism rupee across transport, retail, food and accommodation; pilgrimage supports a broad destination economy; health travel connects mobility and accommodation to healthcare; while the enormous social-travel segment generates substantial demand for retail and transport.

A rural-urban comparison adds another dimension. For purposes measured over the 365-day reference period, average expenditure per overnight trip was 15,561 among rural households and 16,420 among urban, a surprisingly small gap. But purpose reveals what the average conceals.

Urban leisure trips cost 13,190 compared with 8,890 for rural households; pilgrimage 9,920 against 6,269; and health trips 41,649 compared with 29,454. Rural India has a large travel economy in its own right.

Also Read | Tourist or traveller? All-inclusive Bali has long charmed everyone

The latest survey also points to a more self-directed traveller. For the 365-day group, 17% of trips involved tourism services booked directly via the internet; this was 27.8% in urban India compared with 9.8% in rural India. Direct booking without the net was much larger, at 44.6%. The implication for hotels, homestays, transport providers, restaurants and other local businesses is clear: being easily discoverable and directly accessible to travellers matters increasingly.

Nearly a quarter-century of household tourism measurement enriches our view of India’s domestic market. A pilgrim, a patient travelling for treatment, a family attending a social occasion and a household taking a holiday are all domestic travellers, but they generate very different combinations of demand and expenditure.

India’s domestic tourism opportunity should therefore not be understood simply as millions of tourists searching for destinations. It is better seen as millions of journeys undertaken for different purposes, each creating its own economic ecosystem.

In short, the opportunity lies not only in more travel, but in recognizing and serving the many markets within it.

The author is managing director and chief executive officer of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rajesh Shukla

Dr Rajesh Shukla is Founder Director and CEO of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy (PRICE) Read more

at the Indian Institute of Management Udaipur. He is an applied statistician and public policy researcher with more than three decades of experience in designing and implementing large-scale, nationally representative household surveys and statistical systems.<br><br>His work focuses on household income, consumption, savings, inequality, labour markets, financial inclusion, and the broader dynamics of India’s consumer economy. He has led over 35 pan-India primary and secondary data-based studies, including multi-stage stratified surveys and longitudinal research, and has played a significant role in strengthening India’s statistical evidence base.<br><br>Dr Shukla spent nearly two decades at the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), where he held senior positions including Chief Statistician and led the Centre for Macro Consumer Research. He has contributed to several Government of India expert committees and working groups related to household income measurement, savings and investment estimation, and National Sample Survey methodologies.<br><br>He has authored more than 50 policy research reports, several books, and peer-reviewed papers, and has written extensively in leading financial dailies on issues of inequality, public finance, and economic policy. His work has also involved collaboration with international institutions such as the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Asian Development Bank, and leading global academic networks.<br><br>At PRICE, he leads the ICE360 surveys, one of India’s largest independent household datasets, designed to provide granular and high-quality evidence on how Indian households earn, spend, save, and live. His work is grounded in a strong commitment to methodological rigour, transparency, and the use of data to inform public policy and public discourse.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsRajesh Shukla: Why do Indians travel within the country? Leisure is only a small part of the answer
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