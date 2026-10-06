Rajiv Memani: How a new set of economic reforms could help India’s economy stay resilient amid global turmoil

Attracting foreign direct investment (FDI): The flurry of free trade agreements signed provide an opportunity to boost FDI, since trade and investments go hand-in-hand. As countries seek to strategically diversify and reduce dependence on any single region, India, with its expanding economy, could gain. A high-level committee can be set up as the single decision-making authority with powers to approve and expedite investments. It could facilitate land, infrastructure, environmental clearances and coordination with states.