Amid geopolitical uncertainties, rising energy prices and inflationary pressures, global economic growth is expected to slow down. Against this backdrop, India has demonstrated remarkable resilience, recording 7.8% growth in the first quarter of 2026-27. The government’s deft handling of the West Asia crisis, coupled with robust consumption, growing capital expenditure and economic reforms, has helped India maintain a strong momentum.
Rajiv Memani: How a new set of economic reforms could help India’s economy stay resilient amid global turmoil
SummaryThe Indian economy has shown remarkable resilience in the face of global flux. Deepening reforms will help enhance the economy’s competitiveness and accelerate growth as well as job creation. Here’s a list of reforms that demand priority.
Amid geopolitical uncertainties, rising energy prices and inflationary pressures, global economic growth is expected to slow down. Against this backdrop, India has demonstrated remarkable resilience, recording 7.8% growth in the first quarter of 2026-27. The government’s deft handling of the West Asia crisis, coupled with robust consumption, growing capital expenditure and economic reforms, has helped India maintain a strong momentum.
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