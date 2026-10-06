Rajiv Memani: How a new set of economic reforms could help India’s economy stay resilient amid global turmoil

Amid geopolitical uncertainties, rising energy prices and inflationary pressures, global economic growth is expected to slow down. Against this backdrop, India has demonstrated remarkable resilience, recording 7.8% growth in the first quarter of 2026-27. The government’s deft handling of the West Asia crisis, coupled with robust consumption, growing capital expenditure and economic reforms, has helped India maintain a strong momentum.
Amid geopolitical uncertainties, rising energy prices and inflationary pressures, global economic growth is expected to slow down. Against this backdrop, India has demonstrated remarkable resilience, recording 7.8% growth in the first quarter of 2026-27. The government’s deft handling of the West Asia crisis, coupled with robust consumption, growing capital expenditure and economic reforms, has helped India maintain a strong momentum.
Goods and services tax (GST) reforms: GST rate rationalization and procedural simplification in September 2025 represent a major reform, in addition to others that have strengthened demand. Sales of listed fast-moving consumer goods companies grew 10.2% between October 2025 and June 2026, against just 1.9% a year earlier; consumer durables grew 31.2% against 16.1%.
Simultaneously, private investment is gathering pace across renewable energy, steel, cement, chemicals and data centres. Gross fixed capital formation grew 11.9% in April-June, while bank credit to industry is growing at its fastest pace in over a decade.
Tax revenues have held up too. Higher transaction volumes have more than made up for lower GST rates. GST collections, excluding compensation cess, rose 14.7% in September and are up 11.6% year-on-year during the April-September period.
Base income tax collections for April-August are also up 14-15%, lifting the Centre’s gross tax revenues by 6.2% despite lower excise duties and the end of the compensation cess. With the base effect of that cess wearing off from October, overall tax revenue growth is expected to rise.
This reinforces the case for more GST reforms. Section 17(5) of the Central GST Act blocks input tax credit on a wide range of goods and services. The government should progressively narrow this list, allowing credit on all business inputs covering both goods and services, except in cases of personal consumption or where there’s a risk of revenue leakage.
Input credits on capital spending may be allowed to be utilized over a longer time frame to support capital investments. The ‘one taxpayer, one audit’ principle, under which a taxpayer is audited by only one government for a given period, would ease compliance—at a minimum, this could be implemented at the Central level.
Plugging supply-chain gaps: Pragmatic initiatives such as for coal gasification, nuclear power, the urea policy, Samudra Manthan and the expansion of renewable energy supply chains are designed to address India’s high oil import bill. However, the non-oil trade deficit is widening too. Steps like the expansion of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, Mobile Manufacturing production-linked incentives 2.0 and Semicon 2.0 will help tackle the issue.
But managing it in a dynamic geo-political environment also needs real-time, product-level data on imports and domestic production to identify vulnerabilities.
To solve this, eight-digit HSN codes should be made mandatory in all GST filings, in line with customs filings. GST returns today can use four-, six- or eight-digit codes. Smaller businesses could be exempted to curtail compliance complexity.
Once high-dependence products are identified, constraints such as inadequate scale, limited technology access, supply-chain bottlenecks and global overcapacity could be addressed through an inter-ministerial task force, which could develop a roadmap and start local production.
Attracting foreign direct investment (FDI): The flurry of free trade agreements signed provide an opportunity to boost FDI, since trade and investments go hand-in-hand. As countries seek to strategically diversify and reduce dependence on any single region, India, with its expanding economy, could gain. A high-level committee can be set up as the single decision-making authority with powers to approve and expedite investments. It could facilitate land, infrastructure, environmental clearances and coordination with states.
Investors also seek legal and tax certainty. Over ₹16 trillion of direct tax disputes stuck at the commissioner of income tax (appeals) level must be resolved quickly. To prevent a fresh backlog, the government should strengthen alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as mediation and consider checks and balances before issuance of new notices. A clear stand is needed against retrospective implementation of tax laws.
Enhance the ease of doing business: While the Government’s high-powered committees have made significant progress on this front, there is scope for further simplification. Various industry clusters have cited slow land allotment, delays in building-plan approvals and a shortage of large contiguous parcels. Some pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies report that greenfield projects take 36-48 months to begin commercial production, even though facilities can be built within 24 months.
Industries have highlighted the prevalence of overlapping jurisdictions, compliance requirements and audits. For example, in the petroleum sector, the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization, Oil Industry Safety Directorate and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board oversee aspects of petroleum infrastructure.
Time-bound approvals, single-window clearances and clearly demarcated regulatory roles would lower compliance costs and support capital expenditure. Amid geopolitical uncertainty, sustained reforms are key to increase competitiveness, economic growth, resilience and job creation.
The author is regional managing partner, Africa-India region, EY.