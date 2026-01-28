Rajiv Memani: Why we can expect the India-EU trade agreement to yield win-win outcomes
The India–EU trade pact lays the groundwork for deeper economic ties that go well beyond tariff cuts. By opening markets, easing mobility and fostering cooperation in technology, services and manufacturing, it sets the stage for potential win-win outcomes across a wide range of sectors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government deserve applause for concluding a landmark trade deal with the European Union (EU). The agreement negotiated over the last six months reflects maturity and avoids red lines for both sides while focusing on their complementarities.