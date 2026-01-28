While the EU has made no explicit investment commitment, investment flows into India are expected to rise. Indian manufacturing could become more competitive with access to low-cost inputs and technology from the EU. As mutual trust and familiarity grow, there will be opportunities for European businesses to service the Indian market and also increase their outsourcing to India as they diversify their supply chains. This would not just help promote ‘Make in India’ across the world, but also lead to quality improvements in Indian manufacturing.