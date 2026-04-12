With the introduction of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill of 2026 (JV2), India’s government has made one thing unmistakably clear: the decriminalization of various actions covered by the country’s statute book is not a one-time gesture, but a sustained and serious programme of reform.
Rajiv Memani: India is decriminalizing dozens of laws. Here's why it will let businesses and citizens breathe easier
SummaryThe Jan Vishwas Bill of 2026 promises to decriminalize a swathe of ‘offences’ that should never have been punishable. It signals a shift towards a state that trusts its people. These reforms are welcome but here are three points that must be borne in mind.
With the introduction of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill of 2026 (JV2), India’s government has made one thing unmistakably clear: the decriminalization of various actions covered by the country’s statute book is not a one-time gesture, but a sustained and serious programme of reform.
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