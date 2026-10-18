The Indian economy has displayed growth resilience—but fault lines have grown too that can’t be papered over

The Indian economy is in a strange spot, expected to register high growth but also vulnerable to multiple eddying currents emerging from within and outside its borders. The impact of these multiple influences—geopolitical, trade, economic, monetary or social—could see some trying times in the months ahead.
The Indian economy is in a strange spot, expected to register high growth but also vulnerable to multiple eddying currents emerging from within and outside its borders. The impact of these multiple influences—geopolitical, trade, economic, monetary or social—could see some trying times in the months ahead.
The Indian economy has displayed some resilience in the past and international agencies expect growth to retain buoyancy. Yet, questions are being raised whether the economy can truly weather the coming storm, especially since a procession of structural weaknesses and faultlines have queued up.
The Indian economy has displayed some resilience in the past and international agencies expect growth to retain buoyancy. Yet, questions are being raised whether the economy can truly weather the coming storm, especially since a procession of structural weaknesses and faultlines have queued up.
One minor but overlooked problem sums up the quandary in store: growing household investment in gold and silver, signifying productive resources being salted away in unproductive assets. Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with base year 2022-23 shows that Indian household investment in gold and silver jumped 32.3% in just the two years to 31 March 2025.
While updated numbers for the subsequent 18 months are not available, trade data provides some indications: gold and silver imports jumped almost 34% between 2024-25 and 2025-26.
Worse, in just the first three months of the current fiscal year, imports are up 37% compared with the same period last year. Admittedly, some imports are expected to find their way into value-added exports, but data shows it to be negligible so far. It may therefore be assumed that a large part of imports is finding its way into household lockers.
This is likely to become a speed-breaker for economic management, especially given the problems coming down the turnpike.
The first worry is the fallout from El Niño and the resultant deficient monsoon, 13% less than the long period average.
The Maharashtra government has officially declared a drought in 75% of the state: 265 of the state’s 358 talukas or tehsils. Many other states have joined in: Karnataka (226 of 240 sub-districts) and Andhra Pradesh (388 of 688 sub-districts) have also officially declared a drought.
Some more states are expected to follow suit. These declarations will now force state governments to provide monetary support to the rural economy, with many states looking to New Delhi for additional assistance.
This unplanned expenditure may force both the Centre and states to ratchet up market borrowings. The Centre, by September end, had already borrowed ₹813,506 crore from the market. As demands for emergency assistance go up and threaten to derail the Centre’s residual borrowing programme (nearly ₹7.9 trillion for October-March), the diversion of household savings to precious metals is likely to put pressure on funds availability and rates.
This comes on top of consumer inflation getting generalized. The argument so far was that inflationary impulses were isolated to the food and fuel items. Latest data shows that price pressures are now seeping into many other components of the price index. And while RBI recently raised its benchmark interest rates, it may have to press on the rate-hike pedal a bit harder to counter incipient inflationary pressures in the economy.
There is another reason why RBI’s future rate actions have become somewhat inevitable.
The US Federal Reserve has also jacked up interest rates, which, combined with interest rate increases by other central banks across the world, signals the end of an era marked by abundant liquidity, low benchmark interest rates, bulging central bank balance sheets and cheap financing.
This has, among other reasons, unnerved foreign portfolio investors, and they have repatriated close to $27 billion so far from Indian markets this calendar year.
Logic says that fresh currency inflows thanks to a souped-up foreign deposit scheme and foreign investment into IDBI Bank should act as a counterfoil to surging outflows. And yet, RBI recently introduced harsh measures to stop a slide in the rupee value, somewhat like bringing a bazooka to a fistfight. As a next step, RBI is likely to push hard on its interest rate buttons.
The existing package of geopolitical conflicts, volatile energy prices, elevated inflationary pressures and rising interest rates could get a further shock from the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble bursting.
The gargantuan volumes of investment into AI companies could stop abruptly if AI-related profits and productivity gains fall short of expectations. This could detonate a chain of collapses and bankruptcies that could reverberate across the global economy, including India’s. While the AI-related investment spree has largely bypassed the country, there would be no escaping its second-order effects.
As inflation and interest rates rise in a stressed economy where jobs and real wages have been shrinking, more savings might get diverted to shiny metals. This is not an ideal situation. During times of crisis, financial savings provide stability; they act as a buffer against adverse economic events by allowing households to finance consumption without having to borrow at above-normal rates.
While households can still leverage their gold and silver to borrow from the financial system, as has been happening over the past few years, it has the potential to increase indebtedness and financial stress.
Growing bullion savings sends another signal: households are either left with no alternative saving avenues or lack confidence in the current state of the economy.
The author is a senior journalist and author of ‘Slip, Stitch and Stumble: The Untold Story of India’s Financial Sector Reforms’ @rajrishisinghal