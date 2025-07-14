Mint Quick Edit | Air India crash: Cockpit caution please, not early conclusions
The very chance of a human role in this tragedy makes it crucial that we wait for the probe’s final findings. No matter how the dots seem to link up, a just society must minimize the risk of false blame.
India’s aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu’s advice against leaping to conclusions on the 12 June crash of Air India’s flight 171 in Ahmedabad needs to be taken by all, just as the classic principle of “reasonable doubt" requires wide public appreciation in a world fed by social media frenzies. Often, the dots in a case join up to offer an apparent answer.