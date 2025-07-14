India’s aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu’s advice against leaping to conclusions on the 12 June crash of Air India’s flight 171 in Ahmedabad needs to be taken by all, just as the classic principle of “reasonable doubt" requires wide public appreciation in a world fed by social media frenzies. Often, the dots in a case join up to offer an apparent answer.

The interim probe of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau found that seconds after takeoff, the ill-fated Boeing 787’s fuel supply to both engines was cut off in quick succession; one pilot asked the other why he did it and the latter denied doing so.

By the time both switches were flipped back to “run", it was too late to regain thrust. The report leaves open a window for a role played by a technical snag, but the potential human role makes it imperative to wait for final findings.

The disbelief evoked by the latter possibility is also a reminder of why a just society demands we minimize scope for false attribution of blame, even if it means such a system may err on the side of pinning down less of it overall. Every shadow of doubt on a hypothesis needs to be pursued by investigators, even if a prima facie story seems to add up. Let’s be patient.