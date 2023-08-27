Ramaswamy’s pointers can reset conservatism

Is conservatism, as a political credo, open to change? Edmund Burke, the 18th century thinker who laid down its basic principles in the West, held that the wisdom of past generations had to be upheld, society was composed of the living as well as the dead and unborn, and all social reform had to be gradual for the sake of stability. In Burke’s country, the UK, the Conservative party in power has Rishi Sunak as its leader, a man of Indian descent who affirms his credentials with—among other things—his tough stance on letting in settlers. In the US, Democrat Joe Biden is president, but the Republican party in search of power has found a new voice in Vivek Ramaswamy, another man of desi lineage who professes conservative ideology; he has lately grabbed attention by setting forth 10 snappy “truths": “God is real. There are two genders. Fossil fuels are a requirement for human prosperity. Reverse racism is racism. An open border is not a border. Parents determine the education of their children. The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to man. Capitalism lifts us up from poverty. There are three branches of the US government, not four. The US Constitution is the strongest guarantor of freedoms in history." White House hopefuls usually play to the party base for the ticket—and he’s up against Donald Trump, whom he praised—and then pivot to the centre for swing votes in the actual election. How the 38-year-old entrepreneur’s campaign fares will be watched for signs of a shift on the right.

In a critical way, Barack Obama was the West’s barrier breaker on ethnic inclusion at top levels, with his White House victory in 2008 a heady liberal assertion after the 9/11 shock of 2001 and all the xenophobia in its wake. Now that Ramaswamy has risen as a politician on the American Right, it’s time to ask if Western conservatism has begun to overcome its identity fixation. While the Republican ticket may be a Trump shoo-in, Ramaswamy’s 10-point pitch could serve as a post-identity pitch crafted to get the US Right past the halfway mark. Each point that he claims is ‘true’ can be contested, of course, easily so in some cases, but still, his list could unify the party’s support base and also appeal across the aisle if need be. Should it gain traction and his candidacy viability (even as Trump’s running mate), it’ll mark a pivotal moment for US diversity.

In India, identity plays a relatively rigid role in our democracy, with much slicing and dicing done along hard lines of caste and creed that have not softened much in the electoral din. As led by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, conservative politics here has forged a caste coalition and focused on a religious divide. On climate change, the Indian Right has none of America’s “hoax" delusions, and holds a nuanced position on gender—despite odd talk of a “female robot" bound for space. On capitalism, it has sent out mixed signals, so far, with its own remix of market mechanisms and welfare enablers, apart from profit enablers and economic controls. On budget-size and regulatory matters, it has unveiled its very own version of ‘big government,’ different from the Congress-led past. For the country to leverage its diversity well, however, an open society is key. On this, the West seems to be making steady (if slow) progress across the spectrum. In India, too, where people are going should come to matter more than where they’re from. And on paper, at least, this is a point both liberals and conservatives can agree on.