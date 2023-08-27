Ramaswamy’s pointers can reset conservatism

Ramaswamy’s pointers can reset conservatism3 min read 27 Aug 2023, 07:02 PM IST
The White House hopeful has a 10-point list of ‘truths’ that could help US Republicans pivot to post-identity politics. Ideology can evolve. This truth shouldn’t be lost on the Indian Right
Is conservatism, as a political credo, open to change? Edmund Burke, the 18th century thinker who laid down its basic principles in the West, held that the wisdom of past generations had to be upheld, society was composed of the living as well as the dead and unborn, and all social reform had to be gradual for the sake of stability. In Burke’s country, the UK, the Conservative party in power has Rishi Sunak as its leader, a man of Indian descent who affirms his credentials with—among other things—his tough stance on letting in settlers. In the US, Democrat Joe Biden is president, but the Republican party in search of power has found a new voice in Vivek Ramaswamy, another man of desi lineage who professes conservative ideology; he has lately grabbed attention by setting forth 10 snappy “truths": “God is real. There are two genders. Fossil fuels are a requirement for human prosperity. Reverse racism is racism. An open border is not a border. Parents determine the education of their children. The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to man. Capitalism lifts us up from poverty. There are three branches of the US government, not four. The US Constitution is the strongest guarantor of freedoms in history." White House hopefuls usually play to the party base for the ticket—and he’s up against Donald Trump, whom he praised—and then pivot to the centre for swing votes in the actual election. How the 38-year-old entrepreneur’s campaign fares will be watched for signs of a shift on the right.