For media mogul Ramoji Rao, money was always the means, not the end
SummaryAll his businesses – from his media empire to Priya Pickles – were weapons for power in disguise, through which he built a vast empire of information and influence that would reshape the political landscape of south India.
On a sultry summer afternoon, a well-known Telugu star was unceremoniously marched out of Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad because the producer of the film in which he was starring had not settled a minor invoice. Cherukuri Ramoji Rao had personally ordered the eviction because he believed that business is business.