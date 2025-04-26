For media mogul Ramoji Rao, money was always the means, not the end

For the millions who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s, his name was omnipresent. He was a parallel power centre and kingmaker. In the scorching heat of Andhra Pradesh, where politics burns as fiercely as the afternoon sun, Ramoji Rao, like Bollywood star Jeetendra, was mostly seen wearing a white shirt, white pants and white shoes. He had plenty of other idiosyncrasies, too: tea was always to be served in steel tumblers, chairs had to be in alignment, and meetings were timed to the second.