Ramping up vaccinations should be accorded top priority by India

The exact reason for the failure is not known, and there will be time enough to do a post mortem. One reason could be the failure to agree on a price. When governments fix prices, they have an understandable desire to keep them low. But this can also endanger supply, as seems to have happened in the case of Covishield. Spokesmen for Serum Institute of India (SII) have said the price that the government was willing to pay was lower than the price for vaccines delivered to the World Health Organization’s Covax programme for distribution in the poorest countries.