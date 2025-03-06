Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Ranya Rao arrest: Let gold enter India duty-free
- India’s import duty on gold was cut to 6% last year but smuggling seems to persist. In this season of tariff rejig plans, maybe we should allow this much sought-after precious metal in freely.
Kannada actor Ranya Rao hit the news after being arrested for alleged gold smuggling at Bengaluru airport on Monday. She was reportedly trying to sneak in 14.8kg of the precious metal from Dubai.
