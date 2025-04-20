Opinion
Manu Joseph: There’s crushing news for people who want to live long
Manu Joseph 4 min read 20 Apr 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- A wonder drug called Rapamycin that a wealthy man named Bryan Johnson was testing on himself for longevity may have turned out to be a dud. Or at least he has given up on it.
