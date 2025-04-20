Manu Joseph: There’s crushing news for people who want to live long

I know he has high standards for himself because he recently visited Delhi, probably out of ignorance, and refused to breathe the air for too long. Among the most important things he was performing on himself was taking small quantities of rapamycin, a drug that is chiefly used to prevent the body’s rejection of organ transplants. It does not have approval as an anti-ageing drug, though it is widely believed to have potential for that. The compound had extended the lifespan of mice and worms beyond ambiguity, and of other animals, too. Johnson was its most famous human test subject.