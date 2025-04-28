India could use quick inputs from citizens for better public policy responses
SummaryAdministrative data and traditional surveys could be supplemented with high-quality polling to formulate action plans, especially in situations where time is scarce. Here’s what can be done.
India’s data landscape has evolved significantly lately, with the advent of digital public infrastructure that has opened new avenues of information collection. Also, traditional surveys such as the Periodic Labour Force Survey and National Sample Survey offer high-quality data on the socioeconomic characteristics of the population.