India could use quick inputs from citizens for better public policy responses

Collecting rapid citizen data in a way that is both reliable and actionable requires careful design. One key lesson we’ve learnt is that good sampling is possible even on short timelines. For instance, publicly available voter lists—organized by polling booths—that include basic demographic details of age and gender can be used to draw random samples at the constituency level. Where precise stratified sampling isn’t feasible, especially in interactive-voice-response (IVR) surveys, statistical techniques like multilevel regression with post-stratification can help correct for sampling biases. Anchoring rapid surveys in reference data-sets such as the Census, National Sample Survey and National Family Health Survey makes it possible to generate reasonable estimates for specific geographies or population groups.