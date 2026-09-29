Earlier this month, The New York Times carried a widely forwarded essay about Annette Harlow, a woman in her eighties who, in early 2020, had been told that her lung cancer had stopped responding to treatment. Soon after that, she was enrolled on a Phase 1 trial of a new drug and six years later, she is still alive. As heartening as the story is, the larger point it makes is that it is not science which holds us back today, but the failings of our regulatory system.
Rare diseases can be treated with tailored gene therapy but India’s regulatory system must evolve
SummaryIndia should review its regulation of new therapeutic paths enabled by tech advances. Think of AI and the wonders of Crispr gene editing. Safe ways exist to test modern therapies in a country that’s well placed to make breakthroughs.
Earlier this month, The New York Times carried a widely forwarded essay about Annette Harlow, a woman in her eighties who, in early 2020, had been told that her lung cancer had stopped responding to treatment. Soon after that, she was enrolled on a Phase 1 trial of a new drug and six years later, she is still alive. As heartening as the story is, the larger point it makes is that it is not science which holds us back today, but the failings of our regulatory system.
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