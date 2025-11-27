Mint Quick Edit | Rare earth magnet scarcity: Don’t just make in India, scrape those scrapyards as well
India’s push for rare earth magnets made at home is aimed at industrial security, given China’s control of supply. But local manufacturing could take time. Let’s also adopt high-tech recycling and press diplomacy into action.
India’s cabinet on Wednesday green-lighted a ₹7,280 crore scheme to incentivize the manufacture of rare earth permanent magnets over seven years. The aim is to be able to produce 6,000 metric tonnes annually of these critical inputs that go into a wide range of products, from electric vehicles to electronics.