Mint Quick Edit | Rare earth magnet scarcity: Don’t just make in India, scrape those scrapyards as well

Mint Editorial Board 1 min read 27 Nov 2025, 07:00 am IST
Since rare earth inputs are scarce, it’s important to focus on recycling what we can extract from discarded gadgets and equipment.
Summary

India’s push for rare earth magnets made at home is aimed at industrial security, given China’s control of supply. But local manufacturing could take time. Let’s also adopt high-tech recycling and press diplomacy into action.

India’s cabinet on Wednesday green-lighted a 7,280 crore scheme to incentivize the manufacture of rare earth permanent magnets over seven years. The aim is to be able to produce 6,000 metric tonnes annually of these critical inputs that go into a wide range of products, from electric vehicles to electronics.

Also Read | China’s chokehold on rare earths must loosen and India should do what it takes

A recent clampdown on their supply by China amid a trade tussle with the US had caused disruptions globally. So New Delhi is understandably trying to cushion Indian industry against such adversity. The tenure of the scheme, however, offers a hint of how long self-sufficiency could take.

Also Read | India must ace the game of rare earth recycling: Subsidize it if need be

In the near-term, there may be no option but to rely on imports. Since rare earth inputs are scarce too, it’s important to focus on recycling what we can extract from discarded gadgets and equipment.

Technologies have emerged to enable this and we should explore such an approach. Businesses may find a splendid opportunity in making use of discards.

Also Read | Rare alliance: Can the US and Brazil join hands to ease China’s rare earth grip?

That said, since full self-reliance may prove difficult, we must do what it takes to prevent the weaponization of supply chains. This demands deft manoeuvres on the foreign-relations front to go with geopolitical neutrality.

