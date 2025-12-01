The geopolitics of rare-earth magnets: India needs a wide-angle approach to satisfy growing demand
India can now produce some critical rare-earth metals, but reliance on China for advanced magnets exposes a structural vulnerability. With supply chains getting weaponized, the Centre has unveiled a new scheme. Our strategy, however, may need to both broaden and sharpen.
Earlier this year, a Pune firm quietly solved a problem that has vexed policymakers for decades. Ashvini Rare Earth commissioned India’s first plant to produce neodymium–praseodymium (Nd-Pr) metals, essential for the permanent magnets that drive electric vehicle (EV) motors, wind turbines and high-end electronics.