China risks overplaying its hand by curbing rare earth exports
Export restrictions tend to encourage innovations elsewhere aimed at reduced dependence on such shipments. Beijing should be wary of taking this re-weaponized tool too far. Automobile industries, India’s included, have already suffered a jolt from China’s rare-earth choke.
China has once again weaponized its dominant position in the supply of rare earth minerals. It has imposed stringent export curbs on these elements that are critical inputs in a range of industries from automobiles to aerospace and defence. The move comes as a response to US restrictions on the export of semiconductor technology to China.