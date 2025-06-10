China risks overplaying its hand by curbing rare earth exports

The point is not to tell a sanguine story about how all will be well in the long run. It is instead to point out that dynamic economies adapt to changing circumstances. “In capitalist reality as distinguished from its textbook picture, it is not (traditional) competition that counts but competition from the new commodity, the new technology, the new source of supply, the new type of organisation," wrote the prophet of innovation, Joseph Schumpeter, in Capitalism, Socialism and Democracy, his classic work.